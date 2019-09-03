Image copyright PA Media Image caption Designer of Dreams featured more than 200 rare haute couture garments

An exhibition dedicated to fashion house Christian Dior has broken the V&A's attendance record, attracting almost 595,000 people in seven months.

A total of 594,994 visitors came to see the London exhibition, which ran from 2 February and 1 September this year.

The V&A's Alexander McQueen exhibition had held the record, having attracted more than 480,000 visitors in 2015.

However, Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty did run for two months less than Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The exhibition closed on Sunday, seven weeks later than originally scheduled

The Victoria and Albert Museum's Dior exhibition traced the history and impact of the brand from 1947 to the present day.

The exhibit was comprised of more than 500 objects that ranged from accessories and garments to Dior's personal possessions.

In his five-star review, the BBC's Will Gompertz called the "fantastic" show "an unashamed celebration of Dior's joie de vivre".

V&A director Tristram Hunt said the South Kensington institution had been "overwhelmed by the phenomenal visitor response".

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.