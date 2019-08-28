Image copyright Getty Images

Avengers: Endgame has become the UK's fastest-selling digital download film of all time.

The Marvel movie debuted at the top of the official film chart on Wednesday with the highest-ever opening week of digital download sales.

In July, the finale of the super-hero film series became the highest-grossing film of all time at the box-office.

Now it's racked up 335,400 downloads in its first week - smashing the previous record held by Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Queen biopic entered the history books in February with 265,000 downloads in its first week.

Endgame's prequel Avengers: Infinity War is the third fastest-selling download, having claimed almost 253,000 downloads in its first seven days.

In this week's film chart, fellow Avenger Captain Marvel also sits in sixth place.

Endgame's popularity will have been boosted by the fact that the film is not yet available on DVD or Blu-ray.

The film is unlikely to appear on streaming services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, as Disney is gearing up to launch its own streaming service, Disney Plus, this winter.

It's likely Endgame will only be available to stream on Disney's own platform, an exact UK launch date for which has not yet been confirmed.

