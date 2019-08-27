Bucks Fizz singer to stand as Brexit Party MP

Image copyright Getty Images

Jay Aston, an ex-singer with Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz, has been selected as a candidate for the Brexit Party.

The 58-year-old will run to be an MP in the London seat of Kensington, currently held by Labour.

She was announced by party leader Nigel Farage on Tuesday as one of 635 "approved candidates".

"I want to stand for the Brexit Party and fight to uphold democracy for the sake of the people," said the singer.

The Brexit party held a rally in Westminster on Tuesday to announce its next wave of candidates for a potential general election.

"As an MP, I will work to rebuild trust and help the Brexit Party make the necessary reforms to unite the country after we break free of the European Union," she added.

Bucks Fizz won the Eurovision Song Contest 1981 with their UK number one song Making Your Mind Up, before Aston left in 1985.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption (Clockwise L-R) Bobby G, Mike Nolan, Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston of Bucks Fizz in 1981

Last year, the singer told the BBC she was back on stage once again just months after a life-saving operation to treat mouth cancer.

The 58-year-old, from Westerham, Kent, had part of her tongue removed during surgery in July.

She had been performing gigs across the UK with fellow original bandmates Cheryl and Mike Nolan under the new name of The Fizz.

"I've been through a lot and it has made me strong," she said.

Her potential new boss Farage said the party would be prepared to stand "in every seat" against the Conservative Party unless Boris Johnson pursues a no-deal Brexit.

He added: "If Boris Johnson is prepared to do the right thing for the independence of this country, then we would put country before party and do the right thing.

"We would be prepared to work with him, perhaps in the form of a non-aggression pact at the general election."

