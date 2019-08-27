Entertainment & Arts

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 red carpet launch

  • 27 August 2019
Strictly launch 2019 Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The celebrities for this year's Strictly Come Dancing were introduced by co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman at a red carpet launch on Monday evening.
Strictly launch 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption This year's 15 celebrity contestants offered a glimpse of their dance floor moves on the stage at BBC Television Centre in west London.
James Cracknell Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Olympic rower James Cracknell has previously promised to bring some "dad dancing" to the show.
Strictly launch 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption It wasn't long before he broke out those dad moves alongside broadcaster Anneka Rice, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Emma Thynn, Viscountess Weymouth.
Strictly launch 2019 Image copyright PA Media
Image caption EastEnders actress Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell, was one of the first names to be announced for the 17th series of Strictly.
Strictly launch 2019 Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Former England goalkeeper David James and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing took to the stage hand in hand.
Catherine Tyldesley Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley revealed: "I'm really excited but I'm petrified."
Will Bayley and Alex Scott Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Table tennis paralympic champion Will Bayley shimmied for the crowd with former Arsenal and England footballer Alex Scott, who is the bookies' favourite to win the show.
Chris Ramsey Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Comedian Chris Ramsey was clearly delighted to be there, despite previously revealing he has never been a natural on the dance floor.
Dev Griffin Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin kept his signature moves under wraps.
Saffron Barker and Mike Bushell Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Teenage YouTube star Saffron Barker and BBC sports news presenter Mike Bushell looked like a couple of naturals. Bushell is the favourite to go out first, but said: "That's great because I can't really go down, I can only go up."
Strictly launch 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli - were keen to show they've still got a few moves of their own. Roll on September!

