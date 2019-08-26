Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stevie Wonder has 20 singles in the top 100 Motown tracks

Stevie Wonder's hit Superstition has topped the chart of the most popular Motown tracks of all time in the UK.

The 1972 single beat classics by the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell and the Temptations.

The list of the top 100 Motown tracks was compiled by the Official Chart Company based on all time downloads and streams.

"I am proud to have been chosen at the top of such an incredibly talented group of artists," said Wonder.

Overall the singer-songwriter legend had the most songs on the list with 20.

His next most popular track was Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours), which came in at five.

"Motown is one of the all-time great labels, and I've been associated with it all my life. Many of the artists have been my friends and family," said Wonder.

"I am proud to have been chosen at the top of such an incredibly talented group of artists."

The top 10 includes two Jackson 5 songs: I Want You Back at number two and ABC at number seven. Marvin Gaye and Terrell's classic Ain't No Mountain High Enough is at number three.

Motown top 10

1. Superstition - Stevie Wonder

2. I Want You Back - Jackson 5

3. Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

4. Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love) - Ne-Yo

5. Signed Sealed Delivered (I'm Yours) - Stevie Wonder

6. My Girl - The Temptations

7. ABC - Jackson 5

8. All Night Long (All Night) - Lionel Richie

9. Let's Get It On - Marvin Gaye

10. I Heard It Through The Grapevine - Marvin Gaye

The full list will be unveiled on BBC Radio 2 on Monday to celebrate 60 years of Motown Records.

Craig Charles will play a selection of songs from the tracklist until 15:00 BST. Trevor Nelson will present part two of the list from 15:00 until 18:00, counting down the top 40 tracks along with interviews with some of the writers, producers and artists featured in the chart.

Charles said: "They are songs that have inspired, informed and entertained me for the whole of my life.

"From bubble gum pop to political protest and social agitation. The music from the motor city is cross generational, timeless and guaranteed to put a wiggle in your walk."

Nelson added: "The top three are three of the most timeless songs of all time, true classics which appeal to music lovers of all ages."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.