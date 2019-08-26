Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Peter Murphy was known as the "Godfather of goth"

Peter Murphy, former singer of the 80s band Bauhaus, has announced he has made a "full recovery" from the heart attack he suffered earlier this month.

The 62-year-old Englishman was taken to hospital when he experienced shortness of breath before a gig in New York.

He has since been in intensive care at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.

Murphy said after "seeing myself go through the rigours of intensive care, I am very happy to say that I have made a full recovery".

Murphy went on to thank the medical team for their care, his colleagues for "saving his my life" and his friends and fans' support.

"Thanks to the superb team of doctors, specialists, nurses and care staff. I am so glad to say I am up and running again," he said on Instagram.

"My tour manager Brian Lowe and my assistant Chantal Thomas were directly instrumental in saving my life and to whom I cannot thank enough.

"I also want to thank every single friend and fan who has been supporting me throughout this ordeal. I remain grateful especially to my Bauhaus bandmates."

His statement also encouraged fans to donate to the American Heart Association.

Dr Akshai Bhandary, director of the cardiac care unit at the Lenox Hill hospital, said Murphy had an angioplasty operation and received two stents to his right coronary artery.

"Since then, Mr Murphy has done excellent and is expected to make a full recovery," Dr Bhandary said in a statement. "We wish Peter and his family the absolute best."

Due to his heart attack, Murphy was forced to postpone four concerts in his 12-show residency at New York City's Le Poisson Rouge. It's not known if the concerts will be rescheduled.

Goth influencers

Murphy formed Bauhaus in 1978 alongside guitarist Daniel Ash, drummer Kevin Haskins and bass player David J.

They were credited with influencing subsequent goth rockers including Marilyn Manson and Nine Inch Nails.

The East Midlands outfit produced four albums before splitting up in 1983, and another one in 2008 after reuniting for a second time.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bauhaus were named after a German art school

Since their early 80s heyday, Murphy has put out 10 solo albums, with the last one, titled Lion, coming in 2014.

In recent years, however, he has suffered a number of health problems. In 2010 he was forced to pull out of a tour for undisclosed health reasons, and in 2017 he postponed a residency in San Francisco due to a problem with his vocal cords.

