Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dwayne Johnson will star in Jumanji: The Next Level later this year

Dwayne Johnson was the highest-paid actor of the last year, according to the latest annual rankings from Forbes.

He climbed from his number two placing last year - despite his $89.4m (£73.6m) earnings actually being less than the $119m (£98.1m) he made in 2018.

Last year's number one actor George Clooney has dropped out of the top 10.

That's because his high earnings on 2018's list were down to the sale of his tequila company, in a deal worth $1bn (£753m).

The highest paid actresses list will be released by Forbes on Friday.

The lists include celebrities' overall earnings, including brand endorsements and don't solely consist of payments for acting.

Johnson's endorsements include sportswear firm Under Armour.

In the last year, he has starred in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, Skyscraper and has produced films like Fighting with My Family and Shazam!.

Later this year, he will star in Jumanji: The Next Level alongside Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

Image copyright EPA/Getty Image caption L-R: Will Smith, Chris Hemsworth, Akshay Kumar and Bradley Cooper

Elsewhere in this year's top 10, Chris Hemsworth has climbed to second place with earnings of $76.4m (£62.9m)

Bradley Cooper has re-entered the top 10 for the first time since 2015 thanks in large part to directing, co-writing, co-producing and starring in the Oscar-winning A Star Is Born. He is the sixth highest earner at $57m (£46.9m)

Having only appeared in one major film in the last year (Aladdin), Will Smith is down slightly this year, with his earnings of $35m (£28.8m) placing him 10th.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is one of the most significant climbers, moving up to number four with earnings this year of $65m (£53.5m)

Forbes list of the world's best-paid male actors 2018

Dwayne Johnson - $89.4m (£73.6m) Chris Hemsworth - $76.4m (£62.9m) Robert Downey Jr - $66m (£54.4m) Akshay Kumar - $65m (£53.5m) Jackie Chan - $58m (£47.8m) Bradley Cooper - $57m (£46.9m) Adam Sandler - $57m (£46.9m) Chris Evans - $43m (£35.4m) Paul Rudd - $41m (£33.8m) Will Smith - $35m (£28.8m)

