Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Daniel Craig is taking his final bow as James Bond

The long-awaited title of the next Bond film has finally been revealed.

The 25th official James Bond movie will be called No Time To Die - the news was revealed by producers on Twitter.

The movie, which will see Daniel Craig play 007 for the fifth and final time, will also star Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek as "a mysterious villain".

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the writers. Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw will return as M and Q respectively.

Image copyright MGM/Columbia/Eon Image caption Lea Seydoux is returning for the new film

Naomie Harris is coming back as Moneypenny and Rory Kinnear will again play MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner.

Lea Seydoux is reprising her Madeleine Swann character from 2015's Spectre, while Jeffrey Wright is returning as ex-CIA agent Felix Leiter.

The film is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, whose credits include the first series of HBO's True Detective and Netflix's Maniac.

Fukunaga came on board last year after Danny Boyle left the project over unspecified "creative differences".

No Time To Die will be released on 3 April in the UK and on the 8 April in the US.

007 fans may be aware that famed Bond producer Cubby Broccoli was also behind a 1958 prisoner of war film called No Time To Die (which was also known as Tank Force).

That film was directed by Terence Young, who also worked on the Bond movies Dr No, From Russia With Love and Thunderball.

It was co-written by screenwriter Richard Maibaum, who adapted the Bond stories for almost every film from Dr No to Licence to Kill.

