Slipknot have become the first metal band to have a UK number one album for almost four years.

The Iowa band's sixth LP, We Are Not Your Kind, has gone straight in at the summit, knocking Ed Sheeran's collaborations LP off the top spot.

It is also the band's first chart-topping album for 18 years in the UK, after 2001's Iowa.

The last metal act to conquer the UK album chart were Iron Maiden in 2015 with The Book of Souls.

Only three other metal albums have reached number one this decade. They are:

Hail To The King, Avenged Sevenfold - 2013

13, Black Sabbath - 2013

The Final Frontier, Iron Maiden - 2010

Masked rockers Slipknot kicked Sheeran's star-filled No 6 Collaborations Project down into second place after a four-week stay at the top.

They did so by shifting 31,800 units across physical sales, downloads and equivalent streams.

UK top five albums 1 We Are Not Your Kind Slipknot 2 No 6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran 3 Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent Lewis Capaldi 4 Tallulah Feeder 5 When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish

Elsewhere, indie band Feeder secured their ninth top 10 album and Bon Iver opened at number 11, despite his album not having a physical release until 30 August.

Pop's hottest new couple, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, meanwhile, extended their reign at the top of the singles chart for a fifth week with the Latino vibes of Senorita.

It means Sheeran is in second place again with his former number one Beautiful People, featuring Georgian singer Khalid.

Finally, three singles have reached the top five for the first time - including Manchester rapper Aitch at four with Taste (Make It Shake).

UK top five singles 1 Senorita Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 2 Beautiful People Ed Sheeran ft Khalid 3 3 Nights Dominic Fike 4 Taste (Make It Shake) Aitch 5 Higher Love Kygo & Whitney Houston

