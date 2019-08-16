Image copyright Steven Tanner Image caption John Pfumojena plays the title role in the new Peter Pan

The opening show at a new London theatre, The Troubadour in White City, is to close two months early due to poor ticket sales.

Sally Cookson's Peter Pan made its debut at the venue a month ago and had been due to run until 27 October.

However, the producers have announced their decision to "reluctantly" close the show on 1 September.

The play, co-produced by the National Theatre, will have completed six weeks of its scheduled 14-week run.

A statement said: "The production received acclaim from critics and a hugely positive reaction from audiences, however due to ticket sales we have reluctantly taken the decision to close in September.

"We'd like to thank our wonderfully talented cast and creative team for all of their hard work, as well as the audiences who have enjoyed the production."

It added that any customers holding tickets for scheduled performances after the close date should contact their ticket provider for a refund.

The Troubadour opened in White City on 22 July with the latest adaptation of JM Barrie's novel. The venue has two auditoria - one with 1,200 seats, where Peter Pan is playing, and another with a capacity of 800.

It is one of two new venues built by the team behind the King's Cross Theatre. The other, in Wembley Park, also opened in July, with Dinosaur World Live.

