Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Richard E Grant was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year

Richard E Grant, Mark Gatiss and Bridget Jones creator Helen Fielding are to front programmes in a year-long "celebration of literature" on the BBC.

Oscar-nominated actor Grant will visit locations that have inspired writers in France, Italy and Spain for a three-part documentary on BBC Four.

Fielding will mark the 25th anniversary of her comic creation in Being Bridget.

And a spin-off from BBC One's new Dracula drama will see Gatiss trace the influence of Bram Stoker's Count.

Image copyright BBC/PA Media Image caption Mark Gatiss (right) has co-written a new TV adaptation of Dracula, starring Claes Bang

Gatiss, who has co-written the major BBC One/Netflix drama, will front the documentary titled In Search of Dracula, looking at the character's origins and legacy. It will also include a reunion of seven Hammer Horror brides.

Other highlights in the year include:

BBC Two's three-part series The Novels That Shaped Our World will focus on how fiction has reflected and shaped society over 300 years - in the areas of empire and slavery; women's voices; and class experience.

There will also be a Novels That Shaped our World Festival in collaboration with libraries and reading groups.

BBC Two will tell the story of Michael Bond and his greatest creation, Paddington Bear.

Artist Gillian Wearing will celebrate George Eliot in a BBC Four documentary for the bicentenary of her birth, while five contemporary writers will do the same on Radio 4.

Eliot's masterpiece Middlemarch will be adapted for Radio 4, and Radio 3 will re-examine The Mill on the Floss.

David Olusoga will chart the rise of the African novel for BBC Four.

There will also be programmes focusing on the work of Hilary Mantel and the late Toni Morrison.

BBC Arts acting director Lamia Dabboussy said: "We're hoping to get the nation reading, re-reading and debating novels through this year-long focus on literature across the BBC."

Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.