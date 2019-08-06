Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The singer was filmed performing an acoustic version of the song

Lana Del Rey has previewed a new song, written in response to the two mass shootings in America over the weekend.

The singer posted a video of the track, Looking for America, on Instagram, just hours after writing it.

As her producer Jack Antonoff plays guitar, Del Rey softly sings: "I'm still looking for my own version of America."

"One without the guns, the flag can freely fly. No bombs in the sky, only fireworks and you and I," she goes on.

The shootings in Texas and Ohio left 31 people dead over the weekend.

"I know I'm not a politician and I'm not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion," said Del Rey in her Instagram caption.

"But in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days... I just wanted to post this video."

Del Rey is not the only musician to address the attacks, and criticise politicians' lack of action on gun control, in recent days.

"Imagine a world where it's easier to get an AK-47 than a Visa," tweeted Rihanna, while country star Kacey Musgraves called on her fans to "hold your politicians [and] the president accountable".

"For a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it's indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing one thing that would not only make people happy but would save people's lives," she wrote.

Blink-182 postponed a planned concert in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday in "solidarity with the community".

Other stars who have spoken out against America's gun control laws included Cardi B, Chuck D, John Legend and Billy Ray Cyrus.

If I see one more politician use their "thoughts & prayers" tweet template they have backburnered for every mass shooting, I'm gonna be sick. We need common sense reform, not 280 meaningless characters. I love you, Texas & Ohio. No one deserves this. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 4, 2019

My thoughts and prayers go out to to all the victims and their families of El Paso and Dayton but I think we can all agree that acts of gun violence like this don't belong in our country. Here are STEP BY STEP INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO MAKE A CHANGE AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE @everytown pic.twitter.com/awanrPq3HF — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) August 4, 2019

When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President's mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it's not an academic question, it's not a political game, it's about life and death. The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019

President Trump condemned the shootings on Monday, saying: "In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy.

"These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America."

But he did not voice support for gun control measures proposed in Congress, instead calling for mental health gun control reforms and the death penalty for those who commit mass murder.

"Mental illness and hate pull the trigger, not the gun," Mr Trump said.

