The BBC's iPlayer will routinely keep shows available for a year rather than just 30 days after regulator Ofcom gave it permission to expand its service.

Some shows will be available for even longer.

Ofcom said "the BBC's proposed changes to BBC iPlayer could deliver significant public value over time".

There is likely to be "an adverse impact" on rival services, but that will be outweighed by the public value, the broadcasting watchdog decided.

Ofcom reached its decision after a competition assessment.