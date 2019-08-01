Image copyright Getty Images

AJ Calloway, the long-time co-host of US TV show Extra, has left the role after facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, according to reports.

Calloway appeared on the showbiz news show for 14 years until Warner Bros Television suspended him in February.

When the allegations emerged, Calloway's lawyer said he "vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone".

Warner Bros has now said it and the presenter have "mutually agreed to part ways" after an internal investigation.

Calloway was accused of assaults in New York, New Jersey and California between 2003 and 2013, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement to US media including The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Warner Bros said: "The company has investigated the claims made into Mr Calloway's conduct and he and the company have mutually agreed to part ways."

Following his suspension, Calloway's attorney Lisa E Davis told The Hollywood Reporter: "Mr Calloway maintains that these unsubstantiated allegations are patently false. He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name."

The Emmy-winning Extra goes out nightly across the States, mainly on NBC stations, and boasts "British TV sensation" Mark Wright as one of its correspondents.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.