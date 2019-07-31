Broadway producer Hal Prince dies aged 91

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince won his first Tony award in 1955 at the age of 27

Broadway director and producer Hal Prince has died at the age of 91, his publicist has confirmed.

Prince made a significant contribution to Broadway musicals in the US and won 21 Tony Awards in his lifetime.

His family said there would be no funeral, but rather a ceremony celebrating his life this autumn.

Prince, who died in Reykjavik, Iceland, directed productions of Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, Evita and The Phantom of the Opera.

Writing on Twitter, Andrew Lloyd Webber said Prince was "not just the prince of musicals", but "the crowned head who directed two of the greatest productions of my career, Evita and Phantom".

"This wonderful man taught me so much and his mastery of musical theatre was without equal," he added.

He started his career as a co-producer on several musicals, including West Side Story in 1957, before he began to produce on his own.

His solo credits as a producer include Fiddler on the Roof, which had a record-breaking run of more than 3,000 performances between 1964 and 1972.

His collection of Tony Award were won in a variety of categories - including best producer, best direction, best musical and lifetime achievement.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hal Prince celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Phantom of the Opera with Andrew Lloyd Webber

Prince is also known for developing the "concept musical", which took its storyline from an idea or theme rather than a traditional story.

He collaborated with Stephen Sondheim for Company, the first project of this kind, which was a box office success and recently revived in London's West End.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy, his two children Daisy and Charles, and his three grandchildren.