Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea have been crowned the winning couple of this year's Love Island.

Presenter Caroline Flack announced them as the winners of the hugely successful ITV2 show on Monday evening.

It's a surprising end to the series - as Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague had been the bookies' favourites to win for several weeks.

Amber is a 21-year-old beauty therapist and model from Newcastle, while Greg is a rugby player from Limerick, Ireland.

Greg did not join the show until earlier this month, but Amber has been in the villa since the series began at the start of June.

The couple receive £50,000 in prize money - which they will share between them.

Tommy and Molly-Mae finished in second place, Ovie and India third, and Curtis and Maura fourth.

Analysis from Steven McIntosh, entertainment reporter

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Amber Gill is one of only three finalists to have stayed in the villa from day one

Amber is one of just three finalists to have entered the villa on day one. And, as a result, viewers feel they've been on a journey with her.

She may have come across as a tough nut to crack in the early days, but she has opened up and showed her more vulnerable side in recent weeks.

No contestant has been through the wringer quite as much as Amber, perhaps most notably in her relationship with Michael, which left her feeling visibly heartbroken and mistreated.

Therefore, when the loveable Greg entered the villa and made a beeline for her, viewers were just glad to finally see Amber happy.

"You picked me up when I was my most vulnerable, and helped me rediscover my smile," she told Greg during the final.

"Thank you for helping build me back up. You've managed to bring out my soft side, which not many realised existed."

Tommy and Molly-Mae might have been the favourites to win, but when it comes to the British public, never underestimate the underdogs.

This series of Love Island, the fifth, has been a huge success for ITV2 - and broke the channel's all-time ratings record earlier this month.

The show, which is filmed in Majorca, has become a significant money-maker for ITV with its predominantly young and female audience particularly valuable to advertisers.

None of the couples from last year's series of Love Island are still together. However, earlier series have produced couples who have got married or had children.

For example, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, who won the 2016 series, are now married and have a baby son.

