Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sir Michael Palin after being knighted earlier this year

Comedian and broadcaster Sir Michael Palin is to have surgery to fix a "leaky valve" in his heart.

The Monty Python member discovered a problem with his mitral valve - a small flap that stops blood flowing the wrong way around the heart - five years ago.

It had not affected his general fitness until earlier this year, he said.

"Recently, though, I have felt my heart having to work harder and have been advised it's time to have the valve repaired," he wrote on his website.

"I shall be undergoing surgery in September and should be back to normal, or rather better than normal, within three months."

According to the NHS, a leaking mitral valve - known as mitral regurgitation - can cause dizziness, breathlessness, tiredness and chest pain, and can potentially lead to an irregular and fast heartbeat, high blood pressure and heart failure.

Earlier in July, the 76-year-old finished a tour to promote his non-fiction book about HMS Erebus, a ship that voyaged to both the Arctic and Antarctic in the 19th Century.

He was knighted in June, and was recently announced as the executive producer on five new BBC Radio 4 programmes marking Monty Python's 50th anniversary in October.

