Elisabeth Moss (left) stars in the TV adaptation of Atwood's landmark 1985 novel

Margaret Atwood's follow-up to The Handmaid's Tale is one of 13 novels on the Booker Prize longlist, despite not being published for several weeks.

The Testaments is out on 10 September and comes 33 years after the original book was nominated for the same award.

Also on this year's longlist is Sir Salman Rushdie, whose book Midnight Children was voted the best winner of the Booker's first 40 years in 2008.

Jeanette Winterson and John Lanchester are among the others to be longlisted.

The only US author to be included is Illinois-born, Edinburgh-based Lucy Ellison, whose work Ducks, Newburyport is a 1,000-page novel that consists of a single sentence.

Oyinkan Braithwaite is the only debut author on the list

And just one debut novel is in the running - My Sister, The Serial Killer by Nigerian author Oyinkan Braithwaite.

The list will be whittled down to a shortlist of six on 3 September, with the winner to be announced on 14 October.

The longlist in full: