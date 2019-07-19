Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Titans stars at the series' world premiere in New York in October 2018.

A crew member from the DC Universe TV series Titans has died after a car stunt rehearsal went wrong, according to reports.

Special effects coordinator Warren Appleby was killed by a piece of a car which broke off during testing in Toronto, Canada.

Producers. Warner Bros. TV said they were "devastated" at the news.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming on the second series has been shut down for two days.'

'Beloved by all'

Titans, which is based on the DC Comics' Teen Titans and is shown on Netflix, premiered in 2018, starring Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson and Anna Diop as Starfire.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague," said Warner and DC Universe in a statement on Thursday.

Skip Twitter post by @CostumeAlex Overwhelming loss and grief for the tragic passing of Warren Appleby today. Father, husband, son, brother, friend, IATSE873 board member, ACME FX partner - a vital member of the Toronto film industry, he will be sorely missed. — Alex Kavanagh (@CostumeAlex) July 18, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @milofx1 The loss of Warren Appleby today is devastating to all of us in the Toronto film community and beyond. Warren was a great gift to all of us who came into his orbit, and his spirit lives on in those who have truly known him. RIP my friend. — J. Miles Dale (@milofx1) July 19, 2019 Report

"Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures," they added.

Skip Twitter post by @JohnFawcett75 I am beyond sadness to hear of the passing of my colleague Warren Appleby this morning. My heart goes out to his friends and family. Warren was an amazing, generous, talented man. His enthusiastic passion will be missed. I miss you, my friend. — John Fawcett (@JohnFawcett75) July 19, 2019 Report

They went on to express their "deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren's family and friends at this most difficult time."

The Ministry of Labour is now investigating Appleby's death.

A veteran, Appleby was a special effects coordinator on films like Max Payne, IT and the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water.

