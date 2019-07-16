Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh will battle it out off-screen for the best actress award at this year's Emmys.

The comedy thriller series has nine nominations in total at the ceremony.

The show's original writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also up for lead actress in a comedy series for Fleabag.

Her show has 11 nominations in total, while Game of Thrones has 32, including acting nods for Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke.

Bodyguard and Killing Eve will compete with Game Of Thrones for the outstanding drama series prize, alongside Better Call Saul, Ozark, Pose, Succession and This is Us.

Hugh Grant is nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie for A Very English Scandal.

His competition, aside from Harington, is Mahershala Ali (True Detective), Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant, Jared Harris (Chernobyl), Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us and Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon).

Clarke, Comer and Oh will take on Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder), Laura Linney (Ozark), Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Robin Wright (House Of Cards).

Sky Atlantic 2019 Emmy nominations 32 Game Of Thrones

20 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

19 Chernobyl

18 Saturday Night Live

17 Barry; Fosse/Verdon Source: Television Academy

