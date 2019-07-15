Image copyright ITV Image caption The ITV2 show is aired six nights a week for two-months

Love Island enjoyed its highest ever ratings earlier this month, being watched by more than six million viewers for the first time.

The ITV2 reality show's 3 July episode was only beaten in that week's ratings by the Women's World Cup semi-final and several Coronation Street instalments.

More than 4.7 million people watched Love Island's 3 July episode on TV sets, according to ratings body Barb.

Another 1.4 million saw it on their phones, PCs and tablets.

The record-breaking episode featured the fallout after the group were reunited following the move to split the girls and boys into two different villas for a few days.

The 80-minute episode saw tempers flare over Michael dumping Amber while viewers also witnessed the beginning of the end for Curtis and Amy.

Two other episodes of the show that week - the most recent for which the final combined figures are available - also broke the six million barrier.

Barb did not collect comparable figures covering multiple devices when last year's series was shown. But the 2018 final was watched by 4.3 million people based on TV figures alone - compared with 4.7 million on 3 July this year.

The nightly show was recently cleared after media watchdog Ofcom decided not to investigate more than 700 complaints about contestant Maura Higgins "sexually harassing" fellow islander Tommy Fury.

