Image copyright ITV/Shutterstock Image caption Jones appeared in Emmerdale from 2005 to 2018

Tributes have been paid to the British actor Freddie Jones, known to millions as Sandy Thomas in Emmerdale, following his death at the age of 91.

His agent Lesley Duff said he died on 9 July after a short illness.

She remembered Jones - the father of fellow actor Toby - as "a much loved and admired actor, known for his triumphs in theatre, film and TV."

His many feature films include the David Lynch films Dune, Wild at Heart and The Elephant Man.

In the latter he played Bytes, the circus ringmaster who cruelly exploits the physically deformed John Merrick.

He also appeared in such horror films as Frankenstein Must be Destroyed and The Satanic Rites of Dracula as well as 1983 sci-fi Krull.

Image caption His other roles included Sir Pitt Crawley in a 1987 adaptation of Vanity Fair

Jones was most recently known for playing Woolpack regular Sandy in Emmerdale, a role he played for 13 years.

He made his final appearance on the ITV soap last year after saying he could no longer justify staying.

"The company generously offered me another 12 months," he told the Radio Times.

"But I just thought, 'I have no idea what I'm going to do in another bloody year!'"

Katherine Dow Blyton - Harriet Finch in Emmerdale - said she felt "so lucky" to have worked with him.

Skip Twitter post by @BlytonDow Will be raising a glass or two tonight to the wonderful Freddie Jones. So lucky to have worked with this legend. A very special man. R.I.P Freddie ❤️ “If there’s another world, he lives in bliss; If there is none, he made the best of this” pic.twitter.com/09aEfslayP — Katherine Dow Blyton (@BlytonDow) July 10, 2019 Report

Jones started out as a laboratory assistant before turning his love of amateur theatre into a professional career.

After working in repertory theatre and television, he made his film debut in Peter Brook's Marat/Sade in 1967.

Jones was married for more than 50 years to actress Jennie Heslewood, with whom he had three sons.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.