Michael Sleggs: 'One in a million' This Country star dies aged 33
One of the stars of BBC comedy This Country, Michael Sleggs, has died aged 33.
The actor from Cirencester played the character Slugs in the BAFTA-winning comedy.
Earlier this year, he revealed on social media he had been in and out of hospital and was receiving palliative care for heart failure.
The WTAF A This Country podcast's official Twitter account shared the news, posting: 'We are devastated!
"Our friend, the man the legend Michael Sleggs Slugs passed away last night. RIP Michael. You are one in a million.'
His friend and actor, Camilla-Alicia Bates, said the actor had died on Tuesday evening.
"So grateful I got to spend his final resting with him and so glad he is out of pain and at peace. I love you forever," she posted on Twitter.
The much-loved Bafta-winning mockumentary, written by and starring siblings Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, chronicled the lives of people living in a small village in the Cotswolds.
The show's producer Simon Mayhew-Archer said Sleggs "encapsulated the spirit" of the show and "brought tremendous joy to all who knew him."
