Kevin Spacey 'groping' civil case dropped

A man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in 2016 has dropped the civil action he filed against the actor last week.

The alleged victim's lawyer said his client had filed papers on 3 July to dismiss the suit voluntarily.

The civil case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning Spacey's accuser cannot refile the case later.

The man had been seeking unspecified damages over Spacey's alleged "explicit sexual behaviour" at The Club Car restaurant in Nantucket.

Prosecutors last year filed a related criminal case against Spacey, who has denied the man's claims.

The two-time Oscar winner pleaded not guilty to one count of felony indecent assault and battery at a hearing in January.

Spacey's alleged victim is the son of former Boston local television news presenter Heather Unruh, who spoke publicly about the case last year.

She accused Mr Spacey of buying her then 18-year-old son alcohol - the drinking age in Massachusetts is 21 - and then groping him.

Spacey's lawyers have accused Unruh's son of deleting text messages that would support the actor's defence.

In January the judge overseeing his criminal case ordered Spacey's accuser to provide his mobile phone to the defence.

Case against Spacey

Last month the man's attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, told the court his client could not find the phone.

The judge ordered Unruh, Mr Garabedian and Spacey's accuser to attend a hearing on 8 July if it could not be found.

The case against Spacey is one of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made against the 59-year-old star.

The BBC has approached Mr Garabedian for comment.

