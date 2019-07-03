Image copyright Decca Records Image caption Thackery put pen to paper on the roof of Decca Records' London offices

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery, the oldest winner of Britain's Got Talent, has become the oldest person in the world to sign a debut solo album deal.

That's according to Decca Records, whose artists include Dame Vera Lynn.

Army veteran Thackery sang Dame Vera's classic song We'll Meet Again en route to his BGT victory last month.

The 89-year-old said it was "a surprise and an honour" to sign the deal - a collaboration between Decca and Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment.

"I would like to thank my family for their continued support and to the crew of Britain's Got Talent for looking after me," Thackery continued.

Decca president Rebecca Allen said it was "incredibly fitting" that Thackery should sign to the label in its 90th anniversary year on the eve of his own 90th birthday.

Cowell, meanwhile, said he "could not be more thrilled" that Thackery had signed to the same label as Dame Vera, who turned 102 this year.

An average of 8.5 million people watched Thackery win the ITV talent show in June after performing his rendition of Love Changes Everything.

That song, along with We'll Meet Again and Wind Beneath My Wings, will feature on his debut album, due out on 30 August.

Thackery's triumph saw him receive a £250,000 price and a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance in November.

