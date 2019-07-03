Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Russell Crowe starred in the 2000 Ridley Scott movie, Gladiator

Netflix has announced it's taking a long-term lease on Shepperton Film Studios near London.

Its plan is to create a dedicated UK production hub, including 14 sound stages, workshops and office space at the site owned by the Pinewood Group.

Major films including Gladiator, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again have used the facilities.

The Old Guard, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Charlize Theron, is already under way at the studio.

Over the past year 40 Netflix originals and co-productions have been created across Britain, including Sex Education in Wales, Outlaw King in Scotland and The Crown at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

"Our plans, which represent the single biggest expansion of stage space across the UK," said Pinewood group chairman Paul Golding, "will see Pinewood Group open twenty-two new sound stages, enabling us to host even more productions."

Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer for Netflix said the studio "has been synonymous with world class film for nearly a century".

"We're incredibly proud to be part of that heritage," he added. This investment will ensure that British creators and producers have first rate production facilities and a world stage for their work."

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption US actor Gary Lockwood on the set of 2001: A Space Odyssey, which was written and directed by Stanley Kubrick

Growth

Over the past decade the growth of the UK film/TV industry has significantly outpaced that of the UK economy.

Dedicated production space, therefore, is in short supply and specialist property agents Lambert Smith Hampton estimate there is a current shortage of studio space in the UK the size of more than one hundred football pitches.

Netflix and its partners will produce new and existing TV series and feature films at Shepperton, which has also been used for films such as Clockwork Orange, Gandhi and The Young Victoria.

Earlier this year Netflix's Roma won three Oscars - including best foreign language film.

