BBC pay: The 2018-19 list of star salaries
The BBC has published the latest list of its highest-paid stars later as part of its annual report.
Some stars have had pay increases, while others have dropped down the list and there are also some new joiners.
Bear in mind that not all earnings are published - for example, Zoe Ball's earnings for Strictly: It Takes Two are not included, as that is produced by BBC Studios, which is classed as a commercial entity.
The stars of other high profile programmes produced by BBC Studios - such as Top Gear and Doctor Who - are also missing for the same reason.
Here's a list of the biggest earners at the BBC in 2018-19:
Gary Lineker - £1,750,000 - £1,754,999
Match of the Day, Sports Personality of the Year and World Cup
2017 - 2018 figure: £1,750,000-£1,759,999
Chris Evans - £1,250,000 - £1,254,999
Evans left the BBC and began working for Virgin Radio in January. So his figure reflects nine months of work on the Radio 2 breakfast show before leaving in December, and not his full annual salary.
2017 - 2018 figure: £1,660,000-£1,669,999
Graham Norton - £610,000 to £614,999
BBC Radio 2 Saturday show and BBC TV fee for a range of programmes such as Eurovision - but not including his BBC One chat show.
2017 - 2018 figure: £600,000-£609,999
Huw Edwards - £490,000 - £494,999
BBC News and and news specials. The BBC has previously reported he's taken a pay cut.
2017 - 2018 figure: £520,000-£529,999
Steve Wright - £465,000 - £469,999
Radio 2 shows
2017 - 2018 figure: £550,000-£559,999
Alan Shearer - £440,000 - £444,999
Match of the Day and World Cup
2017 - 2018 figure: £410,000-£419,999
Andrew Marr - £390,000 - £394,999
Start the Week, The Andrew Marr Show and documentaries
2017 - 2018 figure: £400,000-£409,999
Claudia Winkleman - £370,000 - £374,999
Radio 2 show and various TV programmes
2017 - 2018 figure: £370,000-£379,99
Zoe Ball - £370,000 - £374,999
Ball's figure will only cover what she earned for hosting the breakfast show in the first three months of this year, plus her earnings for the Saturday-only Radio 2 show she hosted prior to that. Strictly's It Takes Two isn't included as it's made by BBC Studios.
Ball wasn't on last year's over £150,000 list because presumably her then Saturday Radio 2 show didn't put her in that wage bracket.
Jason Mohammad - £355,000 to £359,999
Final Score, Radio 5 Live, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday, Radio Wales, snooker, Commonwealth Games, World Cup
2017 - 2018 figure: £260,000-£269,999
Vanessa Feltz - £355,000 - £359,999
Radio 2 show, Radio London show, Radio 2 cover
2017 - 2018 figure: £330,000-£339,999
Nicky Campbell - £340,000 - £345,999
Radio 5 Live shows
2017 - 2018 figure: £410,000-£419,999
Stephen Nolan - £325,000 - £329,999
Nolan Live, Radio Ulster show and Radio 5 Live shows
2017 - 2018 figure: £400,000-£409,999
George Alagiah - £315,000 - £319,999
BBC News
2017 - 18 - £290,000-£299,999
Nick Grimshaw - £310,000 - £314,999
Radio 1 Breakfast Show and then moved to Radio 1 Drivetime
2017 - 18 - £400,000 - £409,999
Lauren Laverne - £305,000 - £309,999
6 Music shows, Desert Island Discs
2017 - 2018 figure: £230,000 - £239,000
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.