Image caption George Alagiah, Lauren Laverne and Andrew Marr all make the cut

The BBC has published the latest list of its highest-paid stars later as part of its annual report.

Some stars have had pay increases, while others have dropped down the list and there are also some new joiners.

Bear in mind that not all earnings are published - for example, Zoe Ball's earnings for Strictly: It Takes Two are not included, as that is produced by BBC Studios, which is classed as a commercial entity.

The stars of other high profile programmes produced by BBC Studios - such as Top Gear and Doctor Who - are also missing for the same reason.

Here's a list of the biggest earners at the BBC in 2018-19:

Gary Lineker - £1,750,000 - £1,754,999

Match of the Day, Sports Personality of the Year and World Cup

2017 - 2018 figure: £1,750,000-£1,759,999

Chris Evans - £1,250,000 - £1,254,999

Evans left the BBC and began working for Virgin Radio in January. So his figure reflects nine months of work on the Radio 2 breakfast show before leaving in December, and not his full annual salary.

2017 - 2018 figure: £1,660,000-£1,669,999

Graham Norton - £610,000 to £614,999

BBC Radio 2 Saturday show and BBC TV fee for a range of programmes such as Eurovision - but not including his BBC One chat show.

2017 - 2018 figure: £600,000-£609,999

Huw Edwards - £490,000 - £494,999

BBC News and and news specials. The BBC has previously reported he's taken a pay cut.

2017 - 2018 figure: £520,000-£529,999

Steve Wright - £465,000 - £469,999

Radio 2 shows

2017 - 2018 figure: £550,000-£559,999

Alan Shearer - £440,000 - £444,999

Match of the Day and World Cup

2017 - 2018 figure: £410,000-£419,999

Andrew Marr - £390,000 - £394,999

Start the Week, The Andrew Marr Show and documentaries

2017 - 2018 figure: £400,000-£409,999

Claudia Winkleman - £370,000 - £374,999

Radio 2 show and various TV programmes

2017 - 2018 figure: £370,000-£379,99

Zoe Ball - £370,000 - £374,999

Ball's figure will only cover what she earned for hosting the breakfast show in the first three months of this year, plus her earnings for the Saturday-only Radio 2 show she hosted prior to that. Strictly's It Takes Two isn't included as it's made by BBC Studios.

Ball wasn't on last year's over £150,000 list because presumably her then Saturday Radio 2 show didn't put her in that wage bracket.

Jason Mohammad - £355,000 to £359,999

Final Score, Radio 5 Live, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday, Radio Wales, snooker, Commonwealth Games, World Cup

2017 - 2018 figure: £260,000-£269,999

Vanessa Feltz - £355,000 - £359,999

Radio 2 show, Radio London show, Radio 2 cover

2017 - 2018 figure: £330,000-£339,999

Nicky Campbell - £340,000 - £345,999

Radio 5 Live shows

2017 - 2018 figure: £410,000-£419,999

Stephen Nolan - £325,000 - £329,999

Nolan Live, Radio Ulster show and Radio 5 Live shows

2017 - 2018 figure: £400,000-£409,999

George Alagiah - £315,000 - £319,999

BBC News

2017 - 18 - £290,000-£299,999

Nick Grimshaw - £310,000 - £314,999

Radio 1 Breakfast Show and then moved to Radio 1 Drivetime

2017 - 18 - £400,000 - £409,999

Lauren Laverne - £305,000 - £309,999

6 Music shows, Desert Island Discs

2017 - 2018 figure: £230,000 - £239,000

