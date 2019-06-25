Image copyright ITV/Shutterstock Image caption Jeremy Kyle turned down a request to appear before MPs

The Jeremy Kyle Show's bosses have been criticised by MPs for putting guests through lie detector tests without knowing how accurate those tests were.

Damian Collins MP, chair of the House of Commons culture select committee, said producers' lack of knowledge was "astonishing" and "irresponsible".

The committee launched an inquiry after the show was axed in May, following the death of participant Steve Dymond.

Mr Dymond, 63, died around a week after reportedly failing a lie detector test.

Mr Collins labelled the show's makers "irresponsible" after executive producer Tom McLennan admitted the lie detectors used on the show over the past 14 years were "not 100% accurate", but that he did not know how reliable they were.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Mr Collins told him: "If it wasn't for the lie-detector test, we might not be sitting here today."

Mr McLennan said: "We've always made it very very clear to the viewers and the participants before the show that the lie detector is not 100% accurate."

He added: "Practitioners claim it has a high level of accuracy but it's not guaranteed."

Mr Collins said: "The disclaimer doesn't mean very much, does it? It's being presented as black and white... That's causing considerable distress."

Jo Stevens MP, also on the committee, said the show had a duty of care and that if producers didn't know how accurate the lie detectors were, then the "entire premise of the show is fake".

Jeremy Kyle last week turned down a request to appear before MPs investigating his show.

The inquiry will invite a range of former participants and programme-makers to give evidence over the coming months.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.