Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The singer was presented with the award at France's presidential palace

Sir Elton John has been awarded France's highest civilian award, the Legion d'Honneur.

The British musician was presented with the award by President Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony at the Élysée Palace.

President Macron's office praised Sir Elton, 72, as a "melodic genius" and as one of the first gay artists to give a voice to the LGBT community.

He used his acceptance speech to promote his charity work.

The performer's charity, The Elton John Aids Foundation, has generated more than £310m for HIV prevention, education and support.

Image copyright Getty Images

During his speech he said how important the battle against AIDS was to him: "Like music, the fight against AIDS has been my passion for many many years.

"And like music this fight reminds me every day of the extraordinary power of the human spirit.

"And that things that bind us are stronger than those that divide us. It is this magical human spirit I will carry with me as a proud member of the Legion d'Honneur."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sir Elton and President Macron hugged during the ceremony

He added: "I have a huge love affair with France: I have a house here, I've always loved coming here, I love the French culture, the way of life and the French people."

The honour comes a month after the release of the Rocketman biopic.

Sir Elton was in France as part of his farewell tour.

Last year the pop legend announced he would be giving up touring to spend more time with his family.

He said he would say goodbye to fans with a final world tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, which includes more than 300 concerts over five continents.