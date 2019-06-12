Image caption Harris was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007

Veteran broadcaster Bob Harris is to take a break from presenting his BBC Radio 2 country show after suffering an aortic dissection.

The condition occurs when there is a tear in the wall of the major artery carrying blood out of the heart.

"The aorta is basically the M1 of the body and any damage is regarded as extremely serious," said Harris.

"I am not exactly sure when I will be on air again but I am on the road to recovery now," he continued.

Harris, known to fans as "Whispering Bob", said he suffered a tear to his aorta while out walking 10 days ago.

"It was an incredibly scary moment and I am massively indebted to the ambulance crew who attended so promptly," he said,

Harris, 73, also paid tribute to the Intensive Care team and consultants at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital, his wife Trudie and his "wonderful" family.

Paul Sexton will host the next two editions of Harris's hour-long show, which airs on Thursdays at 21:00 BST.

