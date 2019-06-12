Ben Fogle donates Animal Park salary towards over-75 TV licences
12 June 2019
Broadcaster Ben Fogle has said he will donate one year's salary from presenting TV show Animal Park to help pensioners pay for their TV licences.
It comes after the BBC scrapped free TV licences for most over-75s, allowing only those who claim pension credit benefit to receive a free licence.
Mr Fogle said he was "disappointed" in the decision, arguing: "Let's not penalise those who most value the BBC".
The BBC has said the change to free licences was "the fairest outcome".