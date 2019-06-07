Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Olivia Colman won a best actress Oscar in February

Actress Olivia Colman is to be made a CBE in the Queen's birthday honours list.

Colman became the darling of Hollywood earlier this year, winning an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her role in period comedy drama The Favourite.

Acclaimed Shakespearean stage actor Simon Russell Beale is being made a Knight and sculptor Rachel Whiteread becomes a Dame.

Here are some more honoured figures from arts and entertainment:

Stage and screen

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Simon Russell Beale, Cush Jumbo and Sheila Atim

Simon Russell Beale is one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation with a career spanning stage, film and television. He has won two Bafta TV awards and two Laurence Oliver awards for his work and will next be seen in the West End in the National Theatre's production of The Lehman Trilogy.

Cush Jumbo is to be awarded an OBE for her services to drama. It was announced last month that the British star of the US TV series The Good Fight, is to play Hamlet at the Young Vic in London. She previously portrayed Mark Antony in Phyllida Lloyd's all-female Julius Caesar at the Donmar Warehouse.

Former model Sheila Atim was one of the breakout stars of the Bob Dylan musical Girl from the North Country, for which she won an Olivier award.

She recently composed the score for the play Time Is Love at London's Finborough Theatre. She is being awarded an MBE for services to drama.

Nature documentary producer Alastair Fothergill receives an OBE for services to film as does Oscar-nominated producer Andy Harries - whose Left Bank Pictures made The Queen.

Nicola Shindler, the founder of Red Production Company, which worked on TV shows like Queer as Folk and Happy Valley; and earlier this year won a special Bafta also gets an OBE for services to broadcasting.

Music

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elvis Costello, M.I.A and Alfie Boe

Elvis Costello, who is being honoured under his real name Declan Macmanus, recently released Look Now, an album 20 years in the making. He has worked with artists as varied as Burt Bacharach, Carole King and hip hop band The Roots. He is being made an OBE for services to music.

Electronic artist M.I.A. is being honoured with an MBE under her real name Mathangi Arulpragasam. Last year, the Paper Planes singer curated the Meltdown festival on London's South Bank and was the subject of a documentary about her tough upbringining.

Singer Alfie Boe is being presented with an OBE for services to music and charity. The trainee mechanic-turned stage star recently enjoyed his second number one album with his singing partner Michael Ball.

Dr Stephen Cleobury, the director of music at King's College, Cambridge is knighted for services to choral music.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andrew Roachford, Jackie Dankworth and Feargal Sharkey

Feargal Sharkey, the former frontman of Northern Irish pop punks The Undertones is awarded an OBE for services to music. The band is most famous for their 1978 single Teenage Kicks, a joyous ode to unrequited young lust.

Jackie Dankworth, the daughter of jazz legends Johnny Dankworth and Cleo Laine, is made an MBE for her services to music as is Andrew Roachford, whose band had a massive hit in the late 80s with the song Cuddly Toy.

Ray Ennis, the lead singer of Merseybeat band the Swinging Blue Jeans also gets an MBE; songwriter and producer Mitch Murray, who has won two Ivor Novello and worked with bands like Gerry and the Pacemakers, is made a CBE and David Jones is awarded an OBE for services to music and culture.

Arts

Image caption Terry O'Neill, Kate Whiteread and Kate Malone

Sculptor Rachel Whiteread becomes a dame for her services to art.

The Turner Prize's first female winner is known for sculptures that often take the form of casts,

Whiteread's previous commissions include her Fourth Plinth sculpture in London's Trafalgar Square - a sculpture resembling an upside-down plinth.

Photographer Terry O'Neill is made a CBE for services to photography. Over a career spanning seven decades, he has taken pictures of the likes of Judy Garland, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and members of the royal family.

Maria Bota, the creative producer of the Great Exhibition of the North is awarded an OBE for services to the arts while Kate Malone is made an MBE for services to UK ceramic art.

She recently appeared as a judge on the BBC's The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Literature

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sarah Waters, Joanna Trollope and Lee Child

Jim Grant, better known by his pen name Lee Child is one of the UK's best selling authors. He has written 23 thrillers featuring American hero Jack Reacher, with sales somewhere around the 100 million mark. He was named author of the year at the British Book Awards.

He is made a CBE in the honours list and is joined by Joanna Trollope, also for services to literature.

Five years ago, the novelist donated the manuscripts of her works to Oxford's Bodleian Library.

The archive includes 18 contemporary fiction books, two non-fiction publications, 10 historical fiction works, and her short stories.

Scottish children's author Theresa Breslin is awarded an OBE for her services to literature. as is Sarah Waters, whose novel Tipping the Velvet has been adapted for both television and the stage.

Historian Dan Snow (MBE) and Bettany Hughes (OBE) are both honoured for services to history.

TV and broadcasting

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brenda Emmanus, Bear Grylls, Shereen Nanjiani and Griff Rhys Jones

Survivalist, TV presenter and Chief Scout Edward 'Bear' Grylls is being honoured for his services to young people, the media and charity.

At the age of 23, he became the youngest person to climb Mount Everest and gets an OBE.

Comic, writer and presenter Griff Rhys Jones is being recognised with an OBE for his services to the National Civic Society Movement, charity and entertainment.

BBC London arts reporter Brenda Emmanus receives an OBE for her services to broadcasting and diversity while BBC Scotland journalist and presenter Shereen Nanjiani is made an MBE for services to broadcasting in Scotland.

Freelance journalist and author Bryan Appleyard is made a CBE for services to journalism and the arts, while veteran sports commentator Clive Everton is an MBE for services to snooker.