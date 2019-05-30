BBC tech correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones reveals Parkinson's diagnosis
The BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
TV viewers noticed his hand shaking during a report on 5G technology on BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning.
Symptoms of Parkinson's - a degenerative brain condition - include involuntary tremors and stiff muscles.
"I'm getting good treatment and the symptoms are mild right now - so I'm carrying on as normal. Onwards and upwards!" he wrote on Twitter.
His BBC colleagues reached out with messages of support on social media, with Brussels reporter Adam Fleming writing: "True public service to be so open about it. Best wishes."
Cellan-Jones started his BBC career as a researcher on Look North and became the business and economics correspondent in 1990.
After the dot-com crash of 2000, he wrote the book Dot.bomb and has reported on the growth of websites and internet companies.