Image copyright Disney/Marvel Image caption Endgame has taken more than $2.7bn globally

Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney says Georgia's controversial new anti-abortion law would make it "difficult" for the company to keep filming there.

Blockbusters like Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, were recently shot in the state, due to its generous tax breaks for film productions.

However, Iger said "many people who work for us will not want to work there" should the law go into effect.

"We will have to heed their wishes," he told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed the so-called "heartbeat bill," which would ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

It is scheduled to come into effect on 1 January, but is expected to face challenges in the courts.

The legislation has caused a furious backlash in Hollywood and led to calls for a boycott.

Earlier this week, Netflix said it would "rethink" its operations there; while stars including Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, Christina Applegate, Laverne Cox and Alec Baldwin wrote to the governor saying they would "do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women".

"Right now we are watching it very carefully," said Bob Iger, adding he didn't "see how it's practical for us to continue to shoot there."

Disney's prospective withdrawal would be a huge blow to the state. Recently, Disney's Marvel Studios filmed portions of both Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame in Georgia.

Georgia - which offers up to 30% tax breaks has become a magnet for film and TV productions, employing over 90,000 people

Website Film L.A. analysed a sample of the 100 top-grossing feature films released at the US box office in 2017 and found Georgia was tied for second place as a location with the UK, each with 15 films in the top 100 in 2017.

Recent productions based in the state include: Godzilla: King of Monsters, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Black Panther, Pitch Perfect 3, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Stranger Things, Ozark and The Walking Dead.