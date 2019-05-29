Lewis Capaldi, Dave and Babymetal named on full Glastonbury line-up
With just four weeks to go, Glastonbury has revealed its full line-up for 2019, with Lewis Capaldi, Dave and The Proclaimers added to the bill.
Japanese pop-metal band Babymetal are another new addition, becoming the first J-pop band to play one of the festival's main stages.
They join previously-announced headliners Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure, alongside acts like Kylie, Janet Jackson and Billie Eilish.
The festival kicks off on 26 June.
More than 2,500 acts will play on more than 100 stages, with full coverage on BBC Radio, TV, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
As ever, there are some unexpected twists on the line-up, with a South African gospel choir opening the main stage on Sunday morning, Basil Brush appearing in the kids' tent and Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum playing jazz in the West Holts area.
There will also be a tribute show for Prodigy star Keith Flint, who was set to appear at the festival before his untimely death in March.
Held on Worthy Farm in Somerset, the festival is returning after a fallow year in 2018, which allowed the ground to recover from the stomp of 175,000 feet.
The break has also allowed the stages to be refreshed, with the huge, flame-spewing metal spider of the Arcadia field making way for a brand new concept: Pangea.
Built from an old dock crane, the new structure will stand 50m (165ft) tall and weigh 140 tonnes, featuring "a core of light, sound and energy [that] pulsates from its epicentre".
The Block 9 area, home to some of the festival's most raucous late-night dance events, has also expanded, with a 20m (65ft) "deconstructed gig venue" in the shape of a human head.
- Janet 'promoted' in Glasto line-up poster
- Glastonbury sells out in 36 minutes
- Kylie gets Glastonbury's legend slot
Stormzy will headline the opening night of the festival - making history as the first British rapper to top the bill.
The star recently told Radio 1Xtra he "can't wait" to step onto the Pyramid Stage.
"There were so many doubters being like, 'Oh he hasn't got no number one song' or, 'Oh he's got one album out, he's not ready'," he said.
"If you think you're going to give me that Glastonbury 2019 headline slot and I'm not going to give you an incredible performance you've gone mad - you've gone crazy."
Glastonbury 2019 - stage times
|Pyramid Stage - Friday 28 June
|Artist
|Start
|End
|STORMZY
|22:15
|23:45
|GEORGE EZRA
|20:15
|21:15
|LAURYN HILL
|18:00
|19:15
|BASTILLE
|16:15
|17:15
|SHERYL CROW
|14:30
|15:30
|TOM ODELL
|13:15
|14:00
|BJORN AGAIN
|11:45
|12:35
|Pyramid Stage - Saturday 29 June
|THE KILLERS
|21:45
|23:45
|LIAM GALLAGHER
|19:15
|20:30
|JANET JACKSON
|17:45
|18:35
|HOZIER
|16:00
|17:00
|ANNE-MARIE
|14:40
|15:30
|CARRIE UNDERWOOD
|13:15
|14:15
|THE PROCLAIMERS
|11:45
|12:45
|Pyramid Stage - Sunday 30 June
|THE CURE
|21:30
|23:30
|VAMPIRE WEEKEND
|19:30
|20:30
|MILEY CYRUS
|17:45
|18:45
|KYLIE MINOGUE
|15:45
|17:00
|YEARS & YEARS
|13:45
|14:45
|MAVIS STAPLES
|12:15
|13:05
|LANGA METHODIST CHURCH CHOIR
|11:00
|11:45
|Other Stage - Friday 28 June
|Artist
|Start
|End
|TAME IMPALA
|22:15
|23:45
|TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB
|20:15
|21:15
|SNOW PATROL
|18:30
|19:30
|THE LUMINEERS
|17:00
|18:00
|MAC DEMARCO
|15:30
|16:30
|THE WOMBATS
|14:00
|15:00
|MØ
|12:30
|13:30
|THE VACCINES
|11:00
|12:00
|Other Stage - Saturday 29 June
|THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS
|22:15
|23:45
|COURTEENERS
|20:45
|21:30
|SIGRID
|19:00
|20:00
|JOHNNY MARR
|17:30
|18:30
|LEWIS CAPALDI
|16:00
|17:00
|MAGGIE ROGERS
|14:30
|15:30
|FANTASTIC NEGRITO
|13:00
|14:00
|THE CAT EMPIRE
|11:30
|12:30
|Other Stage - Sunday 30 June
|CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS
|22:00
|23:15
|DAVE
|20:15
|21:15
|BILLIE EILISH
|18:45
|19:45
|LOYLE CARNER
|17:15
|18:15
|BRING ME THE HORIZON
|15:45
|16:45
|BABYMETAL
|14:35
|15:15
|SLAVES
|13:00
|14:00
|CIRCA WAVES
|11:50
|12:30
|SK SHLOMO
|11:00
|11:25
|West Holts Stage - Friday 28 June
|Artist
|Start
|End
|JON HOPKINS
|22:15
|23:40
|JORJA SMITH
|20:30
|21:30
|MARIBOU STATE
|19:00
|20:00
|THE COMET IS COMING
|17:30
|18:30
|BCUC
|16:00
|17:00
|SWINDLE
|14:30
|15;30
|ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE
|13:00
|14:00
|THE MAUSKOVIC DANCE BAND
|11;30
|12:30
|West Holts Stage - Saturday 29 June
|WU-TANG CLAN
|22;15
|23:45
|JUNGLE
|20:30
|21:30
|NENEH CHERRY
|19:00
|20:00
|LIZZO
|17;30
|18:30
|SLOWTHAI
|16;15
|17:00
|EZRA COLLECTIVE
|14:45
|15:45
|GRUPO MAGNETICO
|13:15
|14:15
|THE TURBANS
|11:30
|12:30
|JANELLE MONÁE
|21:45
|23:15
|KAMASI WASHINGTON
|20:00
|21:00
|ROY AYERS
|18:30
|19:30
|FATOUMATA DIAWARA
|17:00
|18:00
|THIS IS THE KIT
|15:30
|16:30
|JEFF GOLDBLUM & THE MILDRED SNITZER ORCHESTRA
|14:00
|15:00
|HOLLIE COOK
|12:30
|13:30
|KOKOROKO
|11:00
|12:00
|John Peel Stage - Friday 28 June
|Artist
|Start
|End
|INTERPOL
|22:30
|23:45
|PALE WAVES
|21:00
|22:00
|AURORA
|19:30
|20:30
|ROSALÍA
|18:00
|19:00
|POND
|16:30
|17:30
|SAM FENDER
|15:15
|16:00
|GOAT GIRL
|14:00
|14:45
|MAHALIA
|12:45
|13:30
|PIP BLOM
|11:30
|12:15
|John Peel Stage - Saturday 29 June
|TBC
|22:30
|23:45
|BUGZY MALONE
|21:00
|22:00
|SHARON VAN ETTEN
|19:30
|20:30
|LOW
|18:00
|19:00
|FREYA RIDINGS
|16:30
|17:30
|SHURA
|15:15
|16:00
|GERRY CINNAMON
|14:00
|14:45
|SHE DREW THE GUN
|12:45
|13:30
|SWIMMING GIRLS
|11:30
|12:15
|John Peel Stage - Sunday 30 June
|THE STREETS
|21:30
|22:45
|FRIENDLY FIRES
|20:00
|21:00
|STEFFLON DON
|18:30
|19:30
|TOM WALKER
|17:00
|18:00
|DERMOT KENNEDY
|15:30
|16:30
|OCTAVIAN
|14:00
|15:00
|ALMA
|12:30
|13:30
|EYRE LLEW
|11:15
|12:00
|The Park Stage - Friday 28 June
|Artist
|Start
|End
|CAT POWER
|23:30
|00:15
|MICHAEL KIWANUKA
|21:15
|22:15
|IDLES
|19:45
|20:45
|SOAK
|18:15
|19:15
|KING PRINCESS
|16:45
|17:45
|LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL
|15:15
|16:15
|GEORGIA
|14:00
|14:45
|STEAM DOWN
|12:45
|13:30
|LANKUM
|11:30
|12:10
|The Park Stage - Saturday 29 June
|HOT CHIP
|23:00
|00:15
|KATE TEMPEST
|21:15
|22:15
|KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS
|19:45
|20:45
|TBC
|18:15
|19:15
|SONS OF KEMET
|16:45
|17:45
|LOVE UNLIMITED SYNTH ORCHESTRA
|15:15
|16:15
|MATTIEL
|14:00
|14:45
|AMA LOU
|12:45
|13:30
|TBC
|11:30
|12:10
|The Park Stage - Sunday 30 June
|REX ORANGE COUNTY
|21:15
|22:30
|LITTLE SIMZ
|19:45
|20:45
|THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE QUEEN
|18:15
|19:15
|FAT WHITE FAMILY
|16:30
|17:30
|PALACE
|15:00
|16:00
|KOFFEE
|14:00
|14:30
|JESSIE BUCKLEY
|12:45
|13:30
|BLACK PEACHES
|11:30
|12:15
The full line-up for all stages can be seen on the official Glastonbury website.
