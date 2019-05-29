Image copyright Adam Rose/Netflix Image caption Nicole Byer inspecting a creation on the baking contest

Netflix has been accused of "whitewashing" by the host of its baking show Nailed It!

Comedian Nicole Byer was unhappy when a fan pointed out that images of two white male colleagues were used in a thumbnail photo to promote the series.

Byer described the move as "disrespectful", adding that black women were being "erased from many different conversations".

The image was later removed after she spoke to an executive.

The picture showed judge Jacques Torres and an assistant director called Wes, who often appears in front of the camera.

In a now-deleted set of tweets, Byer wrote: "If Netflix didn't sign my checks and give me a huge platform and opportunity to showcase my comedy, I would talk about how... disrespectful this is to me a black woman.

"Also how black women are a lot of times erased from many different conversations.

"I would talk about how it makes me know my true value as the host of the show where I work incredibly hard to elevate the material given to me. Lot of moments people love are improvised.

"I would talk about how this essentially white washing for more views. But they sign my checks and I'm honestly so happy and greatful [sic] to and for the show and no sarcasm I love my job and wish to keep it so I'll be quiet."

Image copyright Adam Rose/Netflix Image caption Wes and Jacques Torres on Nailed It!

Byer later added that there were in fact thumbnails with her face, but that the one shown to her "seems for lack of a better word deliberate".

She deleted the earlier tweets and explained that she had spoken to an executive about "how the thumbnails are made and selected".

Skip Twitter post by @nicolebyer I deleted my last set of tweets bc I talked to one the execs on my show about it and the thrilling conclusion is the removal of the image and a conversation about how the thumbnails are made and selected that I’m happy with. — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) May 29, 2019 Report

The BBC has asked Netflix for a comment.

