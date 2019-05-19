Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The star's backing dancers were seen wearing Israel and Palestine flags during the show

Madonna's much-anticipated appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel has drawn a mixed response from viewers.

The star sported a black cape and eyepatch during her performance of 1989 hit Like A Prayer and new single Future, featuring US rapper Quavo.

Madonna defied calls from activists to cancel her appearance in Tel Aviv.

But organisers said the inclusion of Israeli and Palestinian flags in the show was not approved in advance.

Two of her dancers - each wearing a respective flag - walked arm in arm.

Skip Twitter post by @scottygb ICYMI the Israel and Palestinian flag was shown briefly on the back of two of the performers at the end of Madonna's performance.



The EBU and broadcaster KAN have said they were unaware that this was going to happen and that it didn't occur during rehearsals. pic.twitter.com/iBi6HKZK8c — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 18, 2019 Report

"In the live broadcast... two of Madonna's dancers briefly displayed the Israeli and Palestinian flags on the back of their outfits," a statement from the organisers said following the contest.

"This element of the performance was not part of the rehearsals which had been cleared," it added. "The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political event and Madonna had been made aware of this."

While some criticised her decision to make a statement, others praised her for using her large platform to make a point.

Skip Twitter post by @BakerLuke As well as being off-key and a poor performer, Madonna managed to violate the EBU’s principle of non-political engagement by adding the Israeli and Palestinian flags to the back of two dancers backs. What a waste of money she was #Eurovision2019 https://t.co/jCsK1YcUq8 — Luke Baker (@BakerLuke) May 18, 2019 Report

Back to the music, and Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp was unequivocal in his review, calling her for to be autotuned.

Some echoed his call for audio assistance:

But others were full of praise for the star:

And finally, Danish actor Pilou Asbaek, who plays Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, felt that Madonna's unusual outfit would be at home in the hit series.

If only it wasn't drawing to a close...