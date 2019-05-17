Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran previously collaborated on the single Love Yourself

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have scored a joint number one with their single I Don't Care.

The buoyant pop song amassed 123,825 combined sales, after being downloaded 22,000 times and streamed 13m times, said the Official Charts Company.

It takes Sheeran's tally of number ones to six, and Bieber's to seven, equalling acts like Kylie and U2.

However, the duo didn't manage to topple Ariana Grande's record for the year's biggest-selling single.

Her song 7 Rings notched up 126,240 combined sales when it was released in January.

Sheeran and Bieber could see a sales boost next week, though, after they released a new video in which Sheeran dances in his dressing gown and sings into a hair dryer; while Bieber dresses up as an ice cream cone.

The single marks their first duet - although Sheeran previously wrote Bieber's number one hit Love Yourself.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, Lil Nas X stays put at number two with the country-rap crossover Old Town Road, while Stormzy's Vossi Bop drops from number one to number three.

On the albums chart, Pink spends a third week at number one with Hurts 2B Human, claiming the highest physical sales and digital downloads of the last week.

However, she was beaten on streaming services by noir-pop star Billie Eilish, whose debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was the week's most-played record.

Next week will see Lewis Capaldi mounting a challenge for the top spot, with his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

He faces competition from US pop star Carly Rae Jepsen, indie band The National and hip-hop producer DJ Khaled, who also release high-profile albums this week.

