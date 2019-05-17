Image copyright Press handout/Getty Images Image caption Olly Dobson will play Michael J Fox's character Marty McFly

Great Scott! The Back to the Future musical has finally set a date for its world premiere - 20 February 2020 in Manchester, before a West End run.

The show had originally been scheduled to open in 2015. But it was delayed, and unlike Doc Brown, the production team didn't possess a time machine.

"Good things take time," writer Bob Gale said. Actor Olly Dobson will fill Michael J Fox's shoes as Marty McFly.

Fox starred in the three hit Back to the Future films between 1985-90.

The musical, which will run at Manchester Opera House for 12 weeks before moving to London, will include songs from the films including The Power of Love and Johnny B Goode.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "I guess you guys aren't ready for that yet... but your kids are gonna love it"

There will also be new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri, who composed for the original film trilogy as well as movies including Avengers: Endgame; and Glen Ballard, who has co-written songs for Michael Jackson and Alanis Morissette.

Bob Gale, who co-wrote the films and is penning the script, said he and the trilogy's director Robert Zemeckis had been "trying to get this project off the ground for years".

"But good things take time and finally, the time is right," he said. "Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie."

The original film, in which a teenager is accidentally transported from 1985 to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean car invented by the eccentric 'Doc' Emmett Brown, was one of the biggest hits of the decade.

Gale said the musical would "retell our story on stage in a brand new way".

Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown, said in a statement: "Ever since Bob Gale told me about this, I've been eagerly anticipating it and, in particular, wondering what it will be like to hear Doc Brown sing.

"So I'm really looking forward to attending the opening in Manchester to experience our wonderful movie as a musical. I'm only sorry I don't have a real time machine so that I could see it tomorrow!"

