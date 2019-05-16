Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Madonna's latest album, Madame X, comes out in June

Madonna will perform during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, it has finally been confirmed.

The singer will perform two songs: her 1989 hit Like A Prayer and new single Future, featuring US rapper Quavo.

An announcement was made ahead of the contest's second semi-final on Thursday, ending days of speculation over whether she would indeed appear.

Earlier this week organisers said a contract had yet to be signed and that she could not perform without one.

Yet the singer was seen arriving in Israel on Tuesday and has reportedly been rehearsing at a secret location.

Earlier on Thursday she posted a cryptic video on social media that appeared to be filmed on the stage of the Expo Tel Aviv.

"We are pleased to finally confirm that the incomparable music icon Madonna will join us at this year's Eurovision Song Contest," said Jon Ola Sand, the event's executive supervisor.

"We know that it will be an evening to remember and can't wait to share it with everyone watching."

Madonna's appearance was announced by her US and UK publicists in April, but it has taken weeks for it to be officially confirmed.

Organisers said she would be accompanied by a 35-strong choir during Like A Prayer.

