Image copyright Reuters/BBC Image caption Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived the poisoning attempt

The BBC has commissioned a two-part drama inspired by the 2018 Novichok poisonings in Salisbury.

The currently untitled drama will tell the story of "how ordinary people reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism".

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were targeted with the nerve agent in March 2018.

Dawn Sturgess was fatally poisoned in the attack which the British government have blamed on Russia.

Ms Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley - who has since recovered - are believed to have come into contact with a bottle of Novichok discarded by the Skripals' attackers.

Police officer Det Sgt Nick Bailey was also contaminated with the nerve agent at the Skripal's home, where it had been sprayed on the door handle, and needed hospital treatment.

Two men named as suspects claimed to be tourists who went sightseeing in Salisbury but returned to London within an hour.

The UK has said it believes they are agents of Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU, and that one of the men is a military officer who received an honour from Vladimir Putin.

The new drama is being written by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn who said in a joint statement: "We feel extremely privileged to be telling this story.

"Extensive, meticulous research is at the heart of how we like to work and we've been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Salisbury who have opened up to us over the past few months and continue to do so."

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, added: "The poisonings in Salisbury shocked the nation and had a huge impact on an unsuspecting community.

"This drama will capture the bravery, resilience and personal experience of the local people who faced a situation of unimaginable horror, so close to home."

Casting for the drama is yet to be announced.