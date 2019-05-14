Madonna Eurovision performance in doubt

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Madonna's publicists announced her appearance last month

Madonna's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest has been thrown into doubt by organisers, who say she has yet to sign a contract for the show.

Speaking on Monday, Eurovision's executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand said: "The European Broadcasting Union has never confirmed Madonna as an act."

He continued: "If we do not have a signed contract she cannot perform on our stage."

The contest takes place in Tel Aviv in Israel on 18 May.

Madonna's appearance was announced by her US and UK publicists in April.

They said the star was due to play two songs during the interval - one from her new album Madame X and another from her back catalogue, rumoured to be 1989's Like A Prayer.

Eurovision organisers downplayed the story at the time, saying "no final decisions" had been made - although this appeared to be a formality.

But Sand, who has produced the contest since 2010, said on Monday that negotiations were still underway.

"We are in a situation now that is a bit strange," he said.

"We have an artist who would like to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest, and who we would love to welcome on that stage. But for that we need to have the framework secured.

"We are negotiating now, in the final stage of that - but if there is no signed contract this week, she will not be on the stage."

According to the Jerusalem Post, Madonna will arrive in Tel Aviv to start rehearsals on Wednesday.

It is not clear how Eurovision would fill the half-time show were her appearance to be cancelled.

