Actress Doris Day dies aged 97

Hollywood star Doris Day, whose films made her one of the biggest female stars of all time, has died aged 97.

The singer turned actress enjoyed success in such films as Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk and had a hit in 1956 with Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be).

Her screen partnership with Rock Hudson was one of the biggest box-office draws of the 1950s and '60s.

