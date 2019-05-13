Jeremy Kyle Show suspended after guest death

Image copyright Shutterstock

ITV has suspended The Jeremy Kyle show after a guest died shortly after filming, and is conducting a review into the episode "given the seriousness of this event".

The broadcaster took Monday's show off air and replaced it with a repeat of Dickinson's Real Deal.

The participant from the episode died a week after recording it.

ITV said everyone at the show is "shocked and saddened" and "thoughts are with the family and friends".

It will not screen the episode and said both filming and broadcasting were suspended with "immediate effect".

The show has been broadcast in its mid-morning slot since 2005. Its guests discuss relationship issues and conflicts with each other in front of Kyle's studio audience.

It is well-known for its often heated debates, with Kyle mediating between guests.

The show's website asks for participants to contact the programme to discuss problems including DNA and lie detector tests, fighting with an ex over access to a child, feuding families, break-ups, relationship problems, bad parents, addictions, and reunions.

