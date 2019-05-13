Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Black's arrest came hours before he was due to take to the stage in Miami

Miami's Rolling Loud festival did not end well for rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne.

Kodak was arrested on weapons charges on Saturday, meaning he missed his set at the city's Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Herald said his arrest had come after an "extensive investigation," citing US officials.

After the arrest Lil Wayne pulled out of the festival in protest at the mandatory police checks conducted on the way into the venue.

"I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job," tweeted the rapper, who had been second on the bill.

Reports of gunfire

The opening night of the festival was marred by false reports of gunfire, which triggered panic among the audience and led to several injuries.

Organisers said there was "a disturbance" on Friday night "that led a large group of fans to believe there was an active shooter within the festival grounds".

"The commotion resulted in these fans running out of the venue, some of whom were injured and/or scared in the process," the statement continued.

"Security and public authorities immediately sprung into action, established it was a false alarm and there was not an active shooter in the festival."

The rest of the festival continued without incident, with headline sets from Migos, Cardi B, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi.

Kodak Black's arrest is the latest in a long list of legal troubles.

Last month the 21-year-old was arrested on gun and drug charges near Niagara Falls while trying to enter the US from Canada.

He had only been out of prison for eight months, having served a sentence stemming from charges of marijuana possession, child neglect, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities said Black, who was born as Dieuson Octave and whose current name is Bill Kapri, would make an initial appearance in Miami federal court on Monday.

Although the incident that prompted his arrest is currently not known, he will face both federal and state firearm charges.

