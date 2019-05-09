Broadcaster Danny Baker has offered "sincere apologies" for a "stupid unthinking gag" on Twitter about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new baby.

The now deleted tweet, which has been circulated on social media, showed an image of a couple holding hands with a monkey dressed in clothes with the caption: "Royal Baby leaves hospital".

The 5 live presenter was accused of mocking the duchess's racial heritage.

Baker said it was "a joke about Royals vs circus animals in posh clothes".

"Royal watching not my forte," he added.

"Also, guessing it was my turn in the barrel."

Harry and Meghan, whose mother Doria Ragland is African American, revealed on Wednesday their new son was named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

After an initial backlash on social media, he said: "Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased.

"Soon as those good enough to point out it's possible connotations got in touch, down it came. And that's it."

The 61-year-old presents a weekend show on 5Live. The BBC has been asked for comment.

