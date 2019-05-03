Image copyright Getty Images

Stormzy has beaten Taylor Swift to the UK's number one spot - giving him his first chart-topping single.

The grime artist's comeback track Vossi Bop amassed 94,500 first-week combined sales to clinch victory over Swift's Me!, which ultimately entered third behind Lil Nas X's Old Town Road.

Stormzy also broke the UK's weekly streaming record for a rap song, with 12.7 million listens.

The star said he was "speechless" at the chart result.

Vossi Bop's sales are the second highest of the year so far, behind Ariana Grande's 7 Rings, which opened with 126,000 combined sales in January.

Stormzy, who is set to headline Glastonbury this summer, told the Official Charts Company: "Words don't really do it justice. My supporters have had my back like crazy - this is all you guys, thank you so much."

Vossi Bop was just 530 sales ahead of Taylor Swift's single in the chart update on Monday, but Stormzy held on to pole position and Swift slipped back to number three.

Me!, featuring Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie, is her ninth UK top five hit.

Earlier this week the video for the single broke the YouTube record for most views in the opening 24 hours of release.

Elsewhere in the chart, a track consisting only of birdsong - Let Nature Sing, released by the RSPB - is a new entry at number 18.

Pop star Pink saw her eighth studio album Hurts 2B Human enter at the top of the album chart, more than 22,000 sales ahead of its nearest rival, Catfish and the Bottlemen's The Balance.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.