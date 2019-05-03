Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies aged 74

Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, has died aged 74, his family says.

He passed away at his home in Texas on 30 April with his family by his side, a statement said. They did not says what the cause of his death was.

Mayhew played Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in the original trilogy beginning in 1977 as well as later films.

"He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame," his family said.

He is survived by his wife Angie and three children.

