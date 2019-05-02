BBC blacklists 'exploitative' rap song

Image copyright Frenzo Harami / Instagram Image caption The song received limited plays on late-night shows

The BBC says a rap song broadcast on Asian Network and Radio 1 "did not meet our editorial standards" and will not be played again.

The track, by Frenzo Harami, has been accused of glamorising sexual exploitation, for lyrics which refer to profiting from a prostitution ring.

"I got 20 white girls... laying on their backs for P [money]," raps the east Londoner.

He also boasts about dealing drugs and refers to himself as a "pimp".

The song, called Chaabian Boyz, received limited plays on late-night shows hosted by Kan D Man and Bobby Friction, who described it as "proper grimy, grimy, grimy".

Although it was edited to remove swearing, the rest of the lyrical content apparently went unchecked.

Chris Tuck, founder of the Survivors of Abuse charity, said: "I do not think it's appropriate for any individual or group to promote the exploitation of women of any race".

In a statement, the BBC said: "A version of the track which did not meet our editorial standards was played on Asian Network produced shows, in error.

"The song will not be played on any future shows."

Harami appeared to be unfazed by the criticism of his song, posting a screen-grab of a Daily Mail article to Instagram, and commenting: "Peak times."

