Barack and Michelle Obama have unveiled their first batch of projects in development with Netflix.

The diverse seven-title run from the Obamas Higher Grounds Production company addresses social and political activism.

It includes a film on early slavery abolitionist Frederick Douglass, adapted from David W. Blight's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography.

The former US President said he hoped to do more than "just entertain".

He said the productions "will educate, connect and inspire us all," by "touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights and much more".

Mr. Obama and the former first lady signed a deal with the streaming service last year.

Other announcement highlights include:

American Factory - The opening release, a documentary from Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, addresses tensions over automation in Ohio. A Chinese billionaire opens a factory in a former General Motors plant and hired 2,000 people, but introduces controversial new working practices as "high-tech China clashes with working-class America"

Crip Camp - a documentary about the origins of the disability rights movement

Overlooked obituaries - an adaptation of the New York Times' series about people whose deaths were not originally reported

Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents - a half-hour series exploring food, made for children

The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy - a series based a book by Michael Lewis exploring the challenges facing American democracy, from cyber-hacking to fake news

Bloom - Based in post-World War Two New York, the drama will explore the "barriers faced by women and by people of colour in an era marked by hurdles but also tremendous progress"

Release dates for the titles have not yet been confirmed.

In January the service announced it had surpassed 140 million subscribers, as part shift in the TV landscape toward on-demand viewing.

